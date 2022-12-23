Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Financial incentives available to Bemidji area employers who hire BSU, NTC students for paid internships

BSU, NTC and the Neilson Foundation are accepting applications from Bemidji area employers a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire students for paid internships.

bsu-ntc-logo.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 23, 2022 11:37 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College and the George W. Neilson Foundation are accepting applications from Bemidji area employers for a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire BSU and NTC students for paid internships.

According to a release, the Neilson Foundation will fund 15 internships, including one specifically for health and nursing and 14 for any other private business pertaining to any major or program offered by BSU or NTC.

Funding is split equally with 50% of the intern’s hourly compensation being paid by the foundation, up to $2,500, and the remaining 50% paid by the participating business.

Businesses applying for internship funding must be located in the Bemidji area, preferably within 30 miles of Bemidji. Businesses in Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake and Walker may apply.

All nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply directly to the Neilson Foundation, which will finalize selections and notify employers shortly after the Jan. 2 application deadline, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internship partnership launched in the summer of 2012 to promote academic development and encourage employers to provide local, paid internship opportunities for BSU and NTC students.

The Neilson Foundation recently committed to continue the BSU, NTC and Neilson Foundation Internship Program through the summer of 2027.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE UNIVERSITYNORTHWEST TECHNICAL COLLEGEEDUCATION
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Community
Parks Rapids Friendly Squares to hold New Year's Eve Dance
Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a New Year's Eve Dance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Park Rapids Airport, 301 Airport Road.
December 23, 2022 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
North Country Food Bank WEB.jpg
Community
Mobile food drop set for Dec. 29 in Bagley
North Country Food Bank will offer a mobile food distribution from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.
December 23, 2022 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji state university web art
Community
Bemidji State's social work department awarded $100,000 grant
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
December 22, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
DrumFit fitness class series set for Jan. 5-25
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
December 21, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report