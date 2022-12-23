Financial incentives available to Bemidji area employers who hire BSU, NTC students for paid internships

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College and the George W. Neilson Foundation are accepting applications from Bemidji area employers for a summer program that offers financial incentives to businesses who hire BSU and NTC students for paid internships.

According to a release, the Neilson Foundation will fund 15 internships, including one specifically for health and nursing and 14 for any other private business pertaining to any major or program offered by BSU or NTC.

Funding is split equally with 50% of the intern’s hourly compensation being paid by the foundation, up to $2,500, and the remaining 50% paid by the participating business.

Businesses applying for internship funding must be located in the Bemidji area, preferably within 30 miles of Bemidji. Businesses in Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake and Walker may apply.

All nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply directly to the Neilson Foundation, which will finalize selections and notify employers shortly after the Jan. 2 application deadline, the release said.

The internship partnership launched in the summer of 2012 to promote academic development and encourage employers to provide local, paid internship opportunities for BSU and NTC students.

The Neilson Foundation recently committed to continue the BSU, NTC and Neilson Foundation Internship Program through the summer of 2027.