Film screening of 'En Avant L'Étoile Du Nord' with Christine Loÿs set for Aug. 15

Contributed
Today at 1:52 PM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society will host a film screening for "En Avant L’Etoile du Nord: Ou La Joie De 'Vie'" at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

The documentary, by independent journalist Christine Loÿs, explores French history, heritage and identity in Minnesota. The film is 62 minutes long and Loÿs will attend to introduce and answer questions about her film, a release said.

In place of admission, free-will donations will be accepted to support Loÿs' future research. Seats are limited so advanced reservations are recommended.

According to a release, Christine Loÿs of Paris, France, was originally a teacher and has been an independent journalist for over 30 years and contributes to many media, including television. She developed her English writing and storytelling skills, mainly in the medical press on health and medical topics.

She also writes about current affairs and economics for women's magazines like Marie-Claire and more political ones like L'Evénement du Jeudi under Jean-François Khan, Jeune Afrique and Medef Magazine. Loys' numerous travels and contacts in the U.S. and Canada allow her to work today on various subjects concerning the history and culture of the French Voyageurs and their continued presence through their descendants in Minnesota and the Midwest. She is also working on evidence of the French throughout the United States, the release said.

To reserve seats, visit beltramihistory.org or call the Beltrami County Historical Society at (218) 444-3376.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
