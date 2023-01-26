Family Game Night Kits available from Parks and Rec

BEMIDJI — Family Game Night kits are now available from the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, which include games and fun activities for the whole family.

The kits contain hot chocolate, treats, popcorn, a card game, Uno, six dice, a deck of playing cards, a games booklet, family conversation starters, Pictionary cards, two markers and backpacks.

Packs can be purchased online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or by stopping at the Tourist Information Center located within Paul Bunyan Park. The cost is $20 per pack, available for a limited time. For more information, contact (218) 333-1857.