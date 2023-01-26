STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Family Game Night Kits available from Parks and Rec

Family Game Night kits are now available from the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, which include games and fun activities for the whole family.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 26, 2023 12:52 PM
BEMIDJI — Family Game Night kits are now available from the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, which include games and fun activities for the whole family.

The kits contain hot chocolate, treats, popcorn, a card game, Uno, six dice, a deck of playing cards, a games booklet, family conversation starters, Pictionary cards, two markers and backpacks.

Packs can be purchased online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or by stopping at the Tourist Information Center located within Paul Bunyan Park. The cost is $20 per pack, available for a limited time. For more information, contact (218) 333-1857.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
