Community

Family Enrichment classes set for May 15

113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 2.jpg
Mt. Zion Church is located at 414 Lincoln Ave. SE in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:12 PM

BEMIDJI — Family Enrichment classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

A woodburning class will focus on various woodburning techniques on Baltic birch and basic patterns to start.

A watercolor pencil class will help participants learn basic watercolor painting techniques and lots of patterns.

The classes are for those ages 8 and older, children must have an adult family member present.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Les at (218) 556-3521.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
