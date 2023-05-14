Family Enrichment classes set for May 15

BEMIDJI — Family Enrichment classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

A woodburning class will focus on various woodburning techniques on Baltic birch and basic patterns to start.

A watercolor pencil class will help participants learn basic watercolor painting techniques and lots of patterns.

The classes are for those ages 8 and older, children must have an adult family member present.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Les at (218) 556-3521.