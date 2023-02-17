99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Pyrography woodburning class scheduled for Feb. 20

A pyrography woodburning Family Enrichment class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

113022.N.BP.MTZION Mt. Zion Church 2.jpg
Mt. Zion Church is located at 414 Lincoln Ave. SE in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 17, 2023 11:37 AM

BEMIDJI — A pyrography woodburning Family Enrichment class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave.

The class is for those ages 8 and older, children must have an adult family member present.

For more information and to register, contact Les at (218) 556-3521.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Safe Sitter babysitting program available through Parks and Rec
February 16, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
image.jpg
Community
Ariana Wright to represent Bemidji in state 'America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess' competition
February 16, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Clearwater County Historical Society to hold annual meeting Feb. 26
February 16, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report