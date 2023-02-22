99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Family Advocacy Center receives over 800 stuffed bears from hockey game teddy bear toss

Over 800 teddy bears were thrown at the Bemidji State men's hockey game against Michigan Tech on Feb. 4. The teddy bears will be given to the children coming through the Family Advocacy Center.

Teddy Bear Pic.jpg
Eight-year-old Davey Sunderland, son of Family Advocacy Center Executive Director Jodie Sunderland, poses with some of the many teddies thrown during the Bemidji State men's hockey game against Michigan Tech on Feb. 4.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 22, 2023 10:24 AM

Over 800 teddy bears were thrown at the Bemidji State men's hockey game against Michigan Tech on Feb. 4. All teddy bears will be given to the brave children who come through the doors of the Family Advocacy Center.

"The Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota would like to send a big thank you to BSU Director of Athletics Britt Lauritsen, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, Lueken's Village Foods, Evergreen Youth and Family Services, the BSU Men's hockey team and fans for making the first Teddy Bear Toss a success," Jodie Sunderland, executive director of the Family Advocacy Center, said in a release.

The Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota has offices in Bemidji and Brainerd and includes the Child Advocacy Center, which conducts forensic evaluations with children and their non-offending caregivers, who are alleged victims of crimes.

"Our team of specialized nurses, family advocates and forensic interviewers makes sure that each child receives the full care that they deserve," the release said. "The CAC works diligently to prevent, interrupt and treat cases of child maltreatment."

For more information call (218) 333-6011 or visit www.facnm.net.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
