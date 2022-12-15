SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
Faith Lutheran of Bagley to host community Christmas Day dinner

Faith Lutheran Church will host a community Christmas Day dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, at the church, 32 Bagley Ave. NW.

Christmas or Thanksgiving turkey
Christmas or Thanksgiving turkey on rustic wooden table
Alexander Raths/Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.co
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 15, 2022 10:21 AM
BAGLEY — Faith Lutheran Church will host its 22nd annual Community Christmas Day dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, at the church, 32 Bagley Ave. NW.

The meal, consisting of baked ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, corn, salad, lefse, roll and dessert will be served in the church fellowship hall, a release said.

"Everyone is welcome to attend this free dinner, courtesy of area churches and organizations along with it being a Thrivent Action Team Event," the release added.

Dinners will be delivered by volunteer drivers to the homebound or to places of employment within a 7-mile radius of Bagley from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To request a delivered meal or to pick up a to-go meal, call the church at (218) 694-2631 by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21. For more information or to volunteer, contact Gladys Luecken at (218) 368-9772 or triscog@gvtel.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
