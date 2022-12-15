Faith Lutheran of Bagley to host community Christmas Day dinner

BAGLEY — Faith Lutheran Church will host its 22nd annual Community Christmas Day dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, at the church, 32 Bagley Ave. NW.

The meal, consisting of baked ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, corn, salad, lefse, roll and dessert will be served in the church fellowship hall, a release said.

"Everyone is welcome to attend this free dinner, courtesy of area churches and organizations along with it being a Thrivent Action Team Event," the release added.

Dinners will be delivered by volunteer drivers to the homebound or to places of employment within a 7-mile radius of Bagley from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To request a delivered meal or to pick up a to-go meal, call the church at (218) 694-2631 by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21. For more information or to volunteer, contact Gladys Luecken at (218) 368-9772 or triscog@gvtel.com.