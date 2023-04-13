99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Faith Lutheran Church of Bagley to host annual 'Ode to Spring' brunch

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:36 PM

BAGLEY — The Faith Lutheran Church WELCA of Bagley will host its sixth annual Ode to Spring brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the church, 32 Bagley Ave. NW.

The program is titled “You were born for such a time as this” and will be presented by Geri LaVoi of Fosston. She draws from her experiences in life as a married woman raising three daughters and being involved with their 10 grandchildren. She has been involved in church ministries locally and abroad for over 50 years, a release said.

"Come early to view the sanctuary pews adorned with the newly constructed mission quilts and the altar rail with handmade colorful prayer shawls. These items are part of our local and world mission projects," the release said. "They will be offered for a nominal price to help in continuing the success of these worthwhile projects."

The day will conclude with door prize drawings. Tickets are $15 and are available at Faith Lutheran Church, by calling (218) 694-2631 or from WELCA members.

This is a Thrivent Action Team event with net proceeds going to mission projects.

