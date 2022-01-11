BEMIDJI -- Bemidji’s oldest ski event, and one of the oldest Minnesota ski events, the 41st annual Buena Vista Snowjourn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, on the west side Buena Vista trails.

Snowjourn features a 12-kilometer classical and skate race and a variable distance tour of up to 12 kilometers. The many cut-across points on the west side trails create tour distances of 4 kilometers, 7 kilometers or 12 kilometers. Snowjourn will also feature a 5-kilometer middle school skate race for those in grades 6-8.

Awards will be presented to the top three female and male finishers in the 12-kilometer skate and classical races as well for traditional wood and woolen skiers. The top middle school finishers will also be recognized. Door prize drawings will also be held.

The awards ceremony will begin with the presentation of the Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn award to an individual selected for demonstrating long-term support and commitment to cross country skiing in the Bemidji area. Awards will also be presented in honor of Wanda Arenz, a release said.

Race registration opens at 9 a.m. in the Hall of Fame building. The race and tour will begin at 10 a.m., followed by food and awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m. in the Hall of Fame building.

The 12-kilometer race and tour costs are $25 per individual or $70 for a family of three or more. High school and middle school ski team members race cost is $15.

Buena Vista is located 12 miles north of Bemidji on County Road 15. For more information, call (218) 243-2231 or visit www.bvskiarea.com.