BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will feature music by soloist Debra Rush with Mavis Onstad on the piano. Stephanie Westerman and Kathy Quamme, of Northwoods Pregnancy Center, will also be there. They will be accepting donations of size five diapers.

The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are welcome.