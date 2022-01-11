BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer a three-week Thursday morning yoga session from 8 to 8:45 a.m. beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, in the Lakeview Room of the Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

The other sessions will be held on Jan. 20 and Jan. 27. The cost to attend is $33 for the three-week session. Remember to bring your yoga mat and water bottle, a release said.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 308-3780.