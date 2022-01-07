GRAND RAPIDS -- Itasca Community College’s annual literary and arts magazine Spring Thaw seeks submission of stories, poems, creative nonfiction, photography and photographed art from both established and aspiring writers and artists for the 2022 edition of the magazine.

Traditionally printed and distributed around the Grand Rapids community, the 2022 edition will see some changes to the publication, a release said.

“Spring Thaw has a long-standing history of publishing and representing community writers and artists, and we’re hoping to provide those voices with a larger online audience and platform,” Drew Olson, managing editor at Spring Thaw and English instructor at ICC, said in the release.

Spring Thaw now has a logo, website and social media presence to promote and publish writers and artists who have their work accepted. For those who prefer to see their name in print, Olson still plans on printing a limited run of the magazine each year, the release said.

Submissions of work from writers and artists will be accepted until Feb. 15. Information for sending submissions in for consideration can be found at springthawmagazine.com.