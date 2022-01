BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering a free family fitness challenge through Monday, Feb. 28.

In the challenge, there will be 30 fun fitness activities to do as a family. All families that complete the challenge will receive a Park and Rec swag bag.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 308-3780.