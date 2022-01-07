The roundtrip ride starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush and travels to Park Rapids for an overnight stay. Pizza will be provided by the club for dinner. Riders will leave for Naytahwaush at 10 a.m. on Sunday, stopping in Emmaville, Minn., for lunch.

The snowmobile ride is open to the public, and there is no cost to participate. Riders are asked to gather pledges to benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley. To register for the ride, contact Tom McArthur at (218) 935-5855 or tomimac84@hotmail.com.

Over the past 17 years, participants have raised more than $140,000 for Hospice of the Red River Valley through the Hospice Ride. The money raised helps provide medical, emotional, spiritual and grief support for Hospice patients and their families, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

“We started the event as a way to remember Naytahwaush Nightriders members who have passed away while also supporting a local organization,” Tom McArthur, the event’s organizer, said in the release. “We hope riders from across the region will come out to participate in this fun and meaningful event again this year.”