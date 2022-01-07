BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering arts and crafts activity packs.

The kit contains the following: hot chocolate, popcorn, activity journals, a canvas bag, a ceramic owl, craft kits, Model Magic, fabric markers, paint and paintbrushes.

Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise, packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee. The cost per pack is $15.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 308-3780.