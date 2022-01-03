Itasca’s Evening Lantern Lit Snowshoe Walk will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, starting at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center. Lighted trails include Schoolcraft Trail and trail to Mississippi Headwaters. Come out and snowshoe by the light of the moon and the kerosene lanterns along the trail. Snowshoe or walk at your own pace along the lantern-lit route during this drop-in program, a release said. Participants are advised to dress for being outdoors, bring along snowshoes, water and snacks. Some portions of the trail may be walkable in just snowboots. No snowshoes will be available for check out.

Circle Time Under the Pines: C is for Colorful Birds will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center (look for the big building under the big pine trees.) Children 2 to 5 years old are invited to come and explore Itasca as we learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts and outdoor discovery, a release said. Bring your winter outdoor clothes (including snow pants and boots) as the event will be outside. Adults must accompany children. Consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoy your meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program. Registration is required, for more information and to register, email Naturalist Sandra at sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.

Kid’s Science Friday: Animal Tracks and Signs will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. Children are invited to investigate animal tracks and signs. Science Friday programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world, a release said. The program is outdoors, so plan for the weather by dressing in layers and wearing snow boots. Registration is required, for more information and to register, email Naturalist Sandra at sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.

Get Outside and Snowshoe! A Beginner's Guide will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, outside the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. This beginner’s class will teach participants the basics of snowshoeing as well as great places to visit in Itasca while wearing snowshoes. This program is dependent on snowfall. Dress warmly in layers and include snow boots. Reserve a pair of snowshoes or bring your own. Registration is required, for more information and to register, email Naturalist Sandra at sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.