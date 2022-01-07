BEMIDJI -- The Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging will host a virtual class to help people understand Medicare from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The class is for people new to Medicare and who would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. During the class, participants will find out how to get the most from their benefits and how to research their Medicare plan options using the medicare.gov website, a release said.

Classes will be held every third Thursday of the month through September.

To register, visit dancingskyaaa.org. For more information, contact the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433.