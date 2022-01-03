BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host an open house reception for showcase artist Charles Alberti and his new collection "The 4 Seasons" from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Alberti has showcased his work in New York, Chicago, California, Connecticut, Texas and Minnesota. His artwork is in private, corporate and museum collections in the U.S. and abroad. He has served on many organizational boards and committees in greater Minnesota, a release said.

"Alberti has reduced the price on a number of his paintings, so if you’ve ever wanted to own an original Alberti, this may be the time to purchase one," the release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Gallery North is a nonprofit cooperative art gallery that has been displaying and selling original art and fine crafts by area artists since 1989.