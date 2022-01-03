BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Beltrami Electric Cooperative's community room, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

This month's speaker will be Mary Ann Kootenay, the newest member of the local Aglow board. She will share her testimony of ministering within Native American communities in various Canadian provinces and U.S. states.

Five years ago, her book, “Hold My Hand…And I’ll Walk With You” was published and circulated to show others that there is hope through healing from the Lord Jesus Christ, a release said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a Bible and a notebook for taking notes.