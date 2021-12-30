BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering an in-person family trivia night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at the Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

The evening will be filled with fun Disney-themed trivia questions for all ages, snacks and prizes, a release said. The cost to participate is $10 per family. Participants will need to wear a mask while indoors.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 308-3780.