BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host artist David Ben White and his exhibit "Indigenous Expressions" from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

White's illustrations explore Indigenous art, culture and traditions and are influenced by stories passed forward from Anishinaabe, Lakota and other tribal nations, a release said.

The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 25 in Watermark's Miikanan Gallery.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Masks are required for all indoor visitors.