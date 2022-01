BEMIDJI -- The First City Squares will hold a dance from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, at the United Methodist Church fellowship hall, located at 924 Beltrami Ave NW.

Myron Hollatz will be the caller of the dance. A potluck meal will be served after the dance.

All dancers, those wishing to dance and spectators are welcome to attend, a release said.