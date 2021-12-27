BEMIDJI -- A New Year's Eve contest powwow is set for Friday, Dec. 31, at the Red Lake Humanities Center, 23990 State Highway 1.

Grand entries will begin at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. with a feast at 5 p.m.

The contest, which will offer a variety of cash awards, will be divided into age categories including juniors, teens, junior adults, senior adults and golden age. There will also be a singing contest, which will offer cash awards.

Additionally, there will be door prizes, a hand drum contest, a moccasin tournament, a cornhole tournament, youth activities and sleigh rides.

The master of ceremonies will be Keveon Kingbird, the arena director will be Royce Kingbird, and the head staging judge will be Lee Lussier.

Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. They also must follow all COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC and mask wearing is encouraged. Drugs and alcohol are prohibited.

For more information, visit the Red Lake Tribal Council Facebook page or call Mark Kingbird Senior at (218) 553-4291.