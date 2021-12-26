BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer a STEM Club, a six-week session that explores science, technology, engineering and math in an interactive environment, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays from Jan. 20 to Feb. 24 at the Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

A different topic will be explored each week, and the program is designed for participants in kindergarten through fifth grade, a release said.

The cost to attend the six-week session is $45. Snacks will be provided. Participants must wear a mask while indoors. There is a maximum of 10 participants and limited space is remaining.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 308-3780.