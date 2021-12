PARK RAPIDS -- The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a New Year's Eve dance from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Park Rapids Airport, 301 Airport Road, Park Rapids.

The caller at the dance will be Larry Johansen. There will be mainstream dance with occasional plus tips, a release said.

The potluck is at 10 p.m., and sloppy joes will be provided. For more information, call Karen at (218) 732-3853.