BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue will hold a pet adoption special from Tuesday, Dec. 28, to Friday, Dec. 31, which will allow people to choose the price they're willing to pay for an adoptable animal.

The goal of the special is to get all the pets into homes for the new year. The special is made possible by the donations of community supporters, a release said.

“We are really excited to be able to offer this special as we close out 2021,” Executive Director Brandon Mustful said in the release. "I am so grateful to our supporters who allow us to offer this special and get these amazing pets into homes before the new year.”

This year, Great River Rescue has taken in 319 pets, with 272 total adoptions. All pets are examined upon intake and given core vaccinations, dewormers and flea and tick treatment as necessary. Pets are microchipped to ensure they always find their way home. They are also spayed or neutered prior to adoption. The estimated value of services provided for each pet is about $500, the release said.

Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.