BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a family snowshoe event from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at North Country Park.

The event is for anyone who has experience snowshoeing or wants to try snowshoeing for the first time. Participants can pick the time they would like to arrive for the event. They will then explore trails and enjoy the beauty of the north woods, a release said.

There will also be a scavenger hunt along the trail. Parks and Rec can provide snowshoes or guests can bring their own. There will be a maximum of 10 participants per start time. Those who arrive at 5 p.m. or later should bring a flashlight for the candle-lit trail.

Only one person per family should sign up for the program. The cost is $10 per family.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 308-3780.