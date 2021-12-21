BEMIDJI -- Vocalmotive will hold its 27th annual show choir dinner show, "Renewal," from Friday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Bemidji High School commons area, 2900 Division St W.

The dates and times for each show are 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21; 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

All tickets include dinner and a show and are $22 for section A and $20 for section B. Tickets went on sale to the public beginning Monday, Dec. 20, at the Bemidji High School Winter Choir Concert.

They will also be available at the Bemidji High School Box Office from 3 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 6, 11 and 13 and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 9.

For more information or to request tickets, call (218) 766-3510 and leave a message.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The annual Vocalmotive dinner show is the main source of fundraising for the group to help cut down on costs for families during the competition season. Funds raised will help provide costumes, transportation to competitions and hotel rooms, the release said.