BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer Chat from the Mat and Yoga Class, a three-week yoga series hosted by Angie Clark, which will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays from Jan. 5-19 at the Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

During this series, participants will turn things upside down with sasangasana (rabbit pose) and ardha pincha mayurasana (dolphin pose) to gain strength and balance for peak pose, sirsasana (headstand), a release said.

After the 30-minute asana workshop, participants will enjoy a 60-minute flow class with centering, warm-ups, sun salutations, standing poses, backbends, twists, forward folds, warm-down, savasana, pranayama and meditation.

The cost for the three-week session is $47. There is a maximum of 10 participants.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 308-3780.