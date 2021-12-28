BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive South.

All ages are welcome. Registration opens Tuesday, Jan. 4, and it will remain open until filled.

The program fills fast so make sure to pre-register, as tables will be reserved this year. Make sure to note on your registration if there are others you would like seated at your table (up to six people per table), a release said.

The cost to attend is $46 per father and daughter. This package includes admission for a dad and his daughter along with dinner, a special picture and an evening of dancing, the release said.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 308-3780.