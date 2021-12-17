BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host local artists Kathy Sanders, of Sanders Studios, and William Smith, of A.M. Soaps, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

They will be available for conversations and demonstrations as part of the final day of this year's Holiday Artists' Showcase Saturdays, a release said.

Sanders will demonstrate the art of "flame working" to create beads by heating tubes of glass that can be formed into objects. Sanders, who has been creating glass beads for jewelry and decoration since 2014, is also known for her oil paintings and gourd art.

Smith, who creates his "less ordinary" soaps in small batches using a cold process, will be available to share his inspirations for the many enticing soap recipes that include plant-based oils, fragrances -- plus inclusions like lavender and oatmeal.

There is no charge for the event. Both artists have work for sale in Watermark's SHOP 505 gift gallery.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Masks are required for all indoor visitors.