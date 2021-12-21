The program provides financial assistance, up to $2,000, to artists in any art discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist. It is for artists seeking to fund proposals for specific artistic projects that will take place within the next 18 months, a release said.

Eligible artists must be 18 years or older, in any stage of their artistic career, and reside in Beltrami, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Clearwater, or Mahnomen County.

Proposals must be realistic and adaptive to restrictions that exist during the current global pandemic, the release said. All grant applications must be completed online.

To apply, visit r2arts.org. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447; text (218) 407-2507; or email staff@r2arts.org.

Region 2 Arts Council Individual Artist Grants are made possible with funding from the McKnight Foundation.