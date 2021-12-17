WALKER -- Tidings of Comfort and Joy 2, a virtual concert presented by more than 50 local musicians, is available to the public for free on the Community Church of Walker's website, www.uccwalker.com .

The music is varied, including some secular, some original, a few international compositions along with mostly traditional carols, a release said.

Four local non-profit organizations have prepared five-minute informative videos including addresses and websites to help viewers contribute if they choose. These organizations are the Walker Area Food Shelf, Faith in Action, Northern Waters Land Trust and the ARCC Emergency Shelter in Akeley.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The concert is available for viewing anytime, continuing into the New Year for the convenience of individual viewers. Last year's concert is also available on the church's website, the release said.