BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event featuring performer April Aylesworth and other community artists at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Aylesworth is an area songwriter and vocalist who grew up performing in Bemidji’s various music programs from the BHS show choir to the Paul Bunyan Playhouse. During the event, she will share a range of cover songs, from folk to pop music, a release said.

Headwaters Open Mic offers a welcoming and supportive community for musicians and spoken-word performers, the release said. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a 10- to 15-minute set.

To sign up, email jjhgaard@gmail.com. In-person sign-ups will also be accepted starting at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for families. Coffee and treats will be available for purchase courtesy of Aurora Waasakone.

For more information, call John Henningsgaard at (218) 444-9845.