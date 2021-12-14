BEMIDJI -- The REACH family and friends support group will hold a virtual meeting about holiday stress from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The meeting is free to join. To get the meeting link, call Robin Wold at (218) 444-6748, ext. 109. Accommodations can be made for those who prefer to meet in person, a release said.

"REACH is a confidential support group open to any family member or friend of loved ones who have behavioral health needs," the release said. "REACH is sponsored by Hope House and provides mutual support, strategies and resources to help families and their loved ones live effectively with mental illness."