BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering mystery book activity packs for those who love to read.

Each pack includes:

One surprise book (geared toward age and type of books read)

One pack of fine line markers

One Rec on the Go activity book (you get to pick the theme)

A backpack

Bookmark craft stickers

Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise, packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee. The cost per pack is $15.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.