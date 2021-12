E-Free Bemidji Choir to perform 'Emmanuel, God with Us'

The E-Free Bemidji Choir will present “Emmanuel, God with Us,” a Christmas cantata by Lloyd Larson, at the Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji, 115 Carr Lake Rd. SW, at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, during the traditional worship service and again at 3 p.m. that afternoon.