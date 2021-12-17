BEMIDJI -- Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31: Outdoor Kids Beginner Snowshoeing. This class is geared towards children ages 3 and older. Participants will meet by the park playground and practice snowshoeing along the Oak Lane Loop of the campground. Attendees are asked to wear snow boots. Participants can bring their own snowshoes, or there are a limited number of snowshoes available to reserve at the park office.

1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1: First Day Hike, Exploring the Bog Walk Trail. Participants should bring snowshoes and water. A limited number of snowshoes will be available to borrow, first come first served. Attendees are asked to check out snowshoes at least 15 minutes before the start of the hike.

10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8: Outdoor Kids Beginner Snowshoeing.

10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14: Outdoor Kids Beginner Snowshoeing.

10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 17: Outdoor Kids Winter Science Experiments. Participants will blow frozen bubbles, make a snow volcano and more. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather. The event will be canceled if temperatures are below zero.

10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29: Snowshoeing for Beginners. Attendees will meet at the park playground, learn the background and basics of snowshoeing, and snowshoe along the Bass Creek Trail. Participants should bring snowshoes and water. A limited number of snowshoes will be available to borrow, first come first served. Attendees are asked to check out snowshoes at least 15 minutes before the start of the hike.



Participants are asked to dress for the weather, and programs will be canceled if temperatures are below zero. To register, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.