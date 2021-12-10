BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society, located at 130 Minnesota Ave. SW, is set to offer two free programs this month.

Quilling on Birchbark will be offered by artist and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe member Leah Monroe from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The class is free, and all materials are provided. The class is limited to 12 registrants.

Author-historian Wendell Affield will discuss his new book "Barbara" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. The book is about his mother’s life in Beltrami County, her escape from Poland as Hitler’s forces invaded, her mental health struggles, failed marriages, and her eventual move (with four children) as a mail-order bride to a farmer in Nebish, Minn. Registration is not required, and books are available now and at the event for purchase and signing.

For more information about these programs or to register, call ((218) 444-3376 or email at depot@beltramihistory.org.