BEMIDJI -- The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Sanford Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

The Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to Bemidji where they will introduce new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet and greets with players, a release said.

Tickets are available online at www.harlemglobetrotters.com or www.ticketmaster.com.