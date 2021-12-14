BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

At the event, artist Linda Rother will make art out of various materials, including bark, wood, seeds, glass beads, fabric, collected branches and bones. Bring anything you might have collected with ideas of creating something unique, a release said.

The class is geared toward ages 12 and older. The cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required. Creative Cafe activities are sponsored by Gallery North and Paul Bunyan Communications.