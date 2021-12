BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji United Methodist Church, located at 924 Beltrami Ave. NW, will hold its in-person Blue Christmas service at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Blue Christmas is a solemn but hopeful service for those who are hurting this time of year, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

All are welcome to attend. Masks are required.