BEMIDJI -- Calvary Lutheran Church, located at 2508 Washington Ave. SE, is set to hold a Blue Christmas service at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

This event will be an opportunity to recognize the hardship of facing the usually merry holiday season when facing grief, loss and difficult times, a release said. The service will include reflective and interactive stations, as well as liturgy to offer consolation and hope.

For more information, contact Erin at (813) 417-7678.