BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is set to hold its annual Family Holiday Drop-in Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Attendees can drop in to create crafts during the event and four different holiday craft projects will be available to make while supplies last. Be sure to arrive by 2 p.m. if you would like to make all four projects, a release said.

Adults and families are welcome. No unaccompanied children are allowed. The cost is $10 per family.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Masks are required for all indoor visitors.