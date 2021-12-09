BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering gift-giving packs to celebrate the holiday season.

The pack contains fun crafts to create, decorate and give as gifts, including:

Three prepacked crafts (two of each type: ornament, mug and photo frame)

One winter tote

Six name tags

Two hot chocolate treats

Six bags to wrap gifts

Six bows

Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee. The cost per pack is $15.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.