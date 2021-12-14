BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Candy Cane Hunt on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at multiple local neighborhood parks.

The following is a list of participating parks and the times hunts will be held in each:

Nymore Park from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Algoma Park from 11 to 11:30 a.m.



Cameron Park from 1 to 1:30 p.m.



North Country Park from 2 to 2:30 p.m.



Roger Lehmann Park from 3 to 3:30 p.m.



Gordon Falls Park from 4 to 4:30 p.m.



Participants will be rewarded prizes, the cost to attend is $6 per family and only one person needs to sign up to attend the event.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.