SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The museum has been decorated with old and new Christmas decorations, and there is a table set up for making Christmas ornaments. These are the last few days to see the 2021 exhibits, a release said.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and by appointment. The museum will close Dec. 23 for the holidays and then begin building new exhibits on Jan. 4.

Santa will also be at the Shevlin City Hall, 251 Main Ave., from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the release added.

Museum admission is free. For more information or to make an appointment, call (218) 785-2000.