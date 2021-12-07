BEMIDJI -- Spare change piling up? You can put those pesky coins to good use by donating to neighbors in need during this holiday season.

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Bemidji, 2800 Hannah Ave. NW, will host a Coins for a Cause event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, for the community to donate their spare change in an effort to help combat hunger.

The event will be in-person, and donors will be able to drive up and make their donations, which will go to North Country Food Bank. Every dollar donated helps provide three meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger, a release said.

The first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag, courtesy of Affinity Plus and FOX 9. In addition, Affinity Plus will be accepting donations of loose change inside participating branches from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, to Thursday, Dec. 9. They will be matching a grand total of up to $25,000 in monetary donations for food banks across the state, the release said.

If you go:

What: Coins for a Cause

Where: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, 2800 Hannah Ave. NW

When: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10