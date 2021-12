BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Beltrami Electric Cooperative's community room, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

The meeting will celebrate Jesus in worship and testimony. Organizers ask attendees to think about how they make their Christmas celebration special and about Jesus, a release said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a Bible and a notebook for taking notes.