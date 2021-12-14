BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer a game of Clue to solve the case of the missing snowshoes from Monday, Dec. 20, to Tuesday, Jan. 4.

During this time, clues will be hidden in Bemidji parks. All families that solve the case will receive a Parks and Rec swag bag.

The cost to participate is $6 per family, and only one family member should sign up to gain access to the program. Once registered, each family will receive a game board with directions.

To register online, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call 218-308-3780.